New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday issued orders banning Chhath Puja in public places. Issuing a new set of preventive measures and guidelines that are to continue till November 15, the DDMA advised the people to celebrate the religious festival at their homes. In its order, the DDMA stated, “Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/river banks, temples etc in Delhi and public is advised to celebrate the same at their homes.”Also Read - Video: Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii's Big Island, Lava Fountains Form in Park