New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday capped the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID test at private laboratories at Rs 300 amid rise in coronavirus cases leading to increased testing in the national capital. It also fixed the charge for RT-PCR samples collected from home at Rs 500. Moreover, the Rapid antigen test (RAT) for COVID-19 will now be done at Rs 100.

"Private sector labs shall mandatorily collect the samples from the testing sites as requisitioned by Govt. team (District CDMO Office or Hospital). Further, all labs will ensure that samples are processed latest within 12 hours of being received in the lab with all positive results being updated on ICMR portal mandatorily within 30 minutes of samples being processed followed by updation of all negative results latest within 24 hours from the receipt of samples in the lab," the order further stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 12,306 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours in Delhi with a test positivity rate of 21.48 per cent. According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, 57,290 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the national capital has reached 68,730. Of these active cases, 53,593 COVID-19 infected patients are under home isolation and 2,539 patients are admitted to hospitals.