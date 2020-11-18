New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to declare a public holiday on the occasion of “Chhath Puja” on November 20. Also Read - With COVID Guidelines, Jharkhand Allows Chhath Puja at River Banks, Ponds | Check SOPs Here

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a note on November 16 had directed the chief secretary to issue a notification with regard to the public holiday on the occasion of “important festival” of Chhath Puja, on November 20. Also Read - Now People Coming From Delhi to Noida to be Randomly Tested For COVID-19 From Wednesday | Read The New Order

The BJP has been attacking the AAP dispensation over restrictions on celebrating Chhath at river banks, temples and other public places in the city. Also Read - Coronavirus: Centre Says Will Increase Manpower to Inspect Nearly 4000 Containment Zones in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) in an order last week had directed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja was not held at river banks, temples and other public places.

It had asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to encourage people to celebrate the festival at their homes.