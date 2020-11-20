Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the representatives of the market associations and ‘removed all their anxieties’. After the meeting, Kejriwal said that the government does not wish to shut any market. The representatives, on the other hand, assured that those without masks will be provided one for free by market associations. Shops will also be asked to keep spare masks & sanitisers. Also Read - Amid Spike in COVID Cases, Govt May Send More Central Teams to Other States

The Delhi government has imposed some strict measures to curb the spread of the infection as the coronavirus cases surge in the national capital. Delhi on Wednesday recorded 7,486 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the city to over 5 lakh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 20 November stated that he will meet the representatives of market associations today to seek their cooperation to ensure appropriate COVID behaviour at market places. “Market associations can play a very important role,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced that the fine for not wearing a face mask has been increased to ₹2,000 from ₹500 earlier. Kejriwal said, “A lot of people are wearing face mask but some are still not adhering to the rules. The fine has now been increased for ₹500 to ₹2,000.”

He urged all the religious heads and other administrative officials to make sure that their workers and officers move out in the city wearing a mask as well as distribute masks at public places in Delhi.