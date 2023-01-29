Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Govt’s E-Scooter Services Coming Soon: What You Need To Know

Delhi Govt’s E-Scooter Services Coming Soon: What You Need To Know

E-scooter services will soon be introducted at 250 locations in Delhi and it can be hired using the integrated card itself that works in buses and metros.

Delhi Govt's e-scooter services: The e-scooter will consist of a QR code, bluetooth, provision of helmet under the seat. (Representational Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: E-scooter services will soon be introducted at 250 locations in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The pilot project is set to be kicked off in Dwarka. In the next one year, Delhi government will introduce 1,500 e-scooters at the designated 250 locations.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting on transport reforms by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal. In a press conference, Kejriwal said the government has procured buses at a large scale and even the metro system is very good. “But last mile connectivity has been a very major concern for a very long. We have found a solution towards this finally. We are going to start a pilot project in the Dwarka sub-city by deploying e-scooters in the self-driving system,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said, “The area of Dwarka in itself contains about 10 metro stations and dozens of bus stops. We have identified 250 locations to deploy 1,500 e-scooters. You can hire the scooter using the integrated card itself that works in buses and metros,” Kejriwal said.

From the day of the tender agreement, the first 500 scooters will be deployed at 100 locations, he said. “Then another 500 at another 100 locations in the next four months and then another 500 with another 50 locations by the end of the year. The contract will be awarded for seven years. The locations chosen for the contract are the high-footfall areas of Dwarka. The bidding parameter would be the company charging the lowest amount of fare from the consumer,” he said.

The government will ensure the allocation of the required number of parking stations within the Dwarka sub-city with close proximity to metro stations, bus depots and key areas. Feasible areas for setting up 10 charging and maintenance hubs having an area of 100 sq metres will also be arranged.

Delhi Govt’s E-Scooter Services | Top Points

Around 250 locations have been identified to deploy 1,500 e-scooters.

The e-scooter can be hired using the integrated card itself that works in buses and metros.

The e-scooter can be dropped in any of the 250 locations identified till now.

The e-scooter will consist of a QR code, bluetooth, provision of helmet under the seat.

All the e-scooters will contain swappable batteries.

The driving range of the scooter will be at least 60 km/charge, max speed will be 60 kmph.

It will have a load capacity of up to 150 kg.

The e-scooter will consist of GPS with GPRS, tubeless tyres with hydraulic suspension, swappable battery along with battery management system (BMS).

Its motor power will be at least 1,000 watt with a brushless direct current (BLDC) motor, and will take 3 to 4 hours to charge.

Recap: Delhi government’s e-scooter services is coming soon to the national capital and it will be available at 250 locations. These scooters will be self-driven and can hired by using an integrated card that works in buses and metros.