New Delhi: The Delhi government employees, who have not got themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 yet, will not be allowed to attend office from October 16, stated a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order on Friday. All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as “on leave” till they get the jab, according to the order.Also Read - Covid Vaccine For Children Soon, Pfizer-BioNTech Seek FDA Approval. Details Here

The employees “who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/healthcare institutions/educational institutions with effect from October 16 till they have obtained the first dose vaccine,” it said. The heads of departments concerned will verify vaccinated employees through Aarogya Setu app or vaccination certificate, it added. Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: Preparing For Surge of 4.5 to 5 lakh Covid Cases a Day, Says Govt; Calls October-December 'Crucial'

Check full order here:

Also Read - PM-CARES For Children: Govt Announces Eligibility Criteria, Entitlement | Check Details Here

The order, issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, stated that the central government “may consider issuing similar directions in respect of its employees working in Delhi.”

(Based on agency inputs)