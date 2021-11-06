New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has decided to extend its free ration scheme by six months till May 2022, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. He has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to extend the Centre’s free ration scheme for six months.Also Read - Delhi's Air Quality, Day After Diwali, Worst in 5 Years; Average AQI 462: CPCB Data

“Inflation is at its peak. The common man is struggling to manage even two square meals a day. Many have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Prime Minister sir, please extend the scheme of supplying free ration to the poor by six months. The Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for the next six months,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. Also Read - 6 Injured, Couple Critical as Half A Dozen Vehicles Pile-up on Eastern Peripheral Highway Due to Thick Smog

Also Read - Nearly 200 Fire-related Incidents Reported in Delhi on Diwali; No Casualties

Kejriwal’s remarks came a day after Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said the Centre had no proposal to extend distribution of free ration through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond November 30.

Other top points to know for this big story:

The Delhi government distributes free ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

The city has over 2,000 fair price shops, 17.77 lakh ration card holders and around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries.

The free ration is given over and above subsidised grains distributed to them through ration shops.

The PMGKAY scheme was launched by Centre in March last year to ameliorate the distress caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, the PMGKAY scheme was launched for April-June last year, but was later extended to November 30.

(With inputs from agencies)