New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- led government in national capital has decided to extend its New Excise Policy 2021-22 by extending the license tenure for shops selling liquor, before it brings back the old excise regime, reported news agency ANI. As per an official notification issued by Delhi government, it has reverted the new excise policy to the old regime that was prevalent till November 16, 2021, for a period of six months with effect from September 1, 2022, while also extending the tenure of the licenses which were expiring on July 31, for two months. Delhi government gave an extension of two months to liquor shops with L-3/33 license to operate till September 30, 2022.

It may be noted that under the old policy of the government, both government and private vends sold the liquor, which was changed to private only in the new policy. However, the government reverted to the old policy after protests by the Opposition (in Delhi) BJP in the national capital.

Delhi Government Decides To Revert Its Excise Policy 2021-22

Delhi government has decided to revert back to old excise regime and run liquor stores through its agencies after realising that the Excise Policy 2021-22 was not able to achieve the desired objectives of fetching greater revenues and the fact that it's implementation is under scanner for alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses. The government stores of liquor will open for a period of six months from September 1 and till then the private vends will continue to operate.

“This was needed as the government has already decided to revert to old excise policy regime and run stores through its agencies, a process that could create shortage and chaos as the new shops will take days to open,” news agency PTI reported quoting a government source.

The government on Saturday announced reverting back to old excise regime and run stores itself for six months. Under the Excise Policy 2021-22, 468 retail liquor stores were running in the city whose licences expired after July 31.