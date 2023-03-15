Home

Delhi Govt Extends Old Excise Policy for 6 Months; Check List Of Dry Days | All Details Here

According to new policies, there will be 5 dry days during these 6 months on Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Buddha Purnima, Eid al-Fitr & Eid al-Adha.

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to extend the ‘Old Excise policy’ for six months. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on Monday, and officials were instructed to prepare a new excise policy soon. The liquor policy was set to expire on March 31.

The Delhi government scrapped its Excise Policy 2021-22 and withdrew it on August 31 last year after a CBI probe was recommended by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Currently, there are 570 retail liquor stores and more than 950 hotels, restaurants and clubs have the license to serve alcohol in the city.

Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which was implemented in November 2021, changed the way how alcohol was sold in the city, with the government withdrawing from the business and allowing only private operators to run liquor shops.

Delhi was divided into 32 zones inviting firms to bid for a license. A total of 849 retail vendors were issued licenses through an open bidding exercise by the excise department.

However, the new excise policy was soon embroiled in controversy with the Congress and BJP vehemently opposing it on moral and ethical grounds. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena also called for a CBI probe into the matter, forcing the Delhi government to withdraw the new liquor policy on July 30.

Former deputy chief minister and minister in charge of Excise department Manish Sisodia was recently arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Delhi.

Former deputy chief minister and minister in charge of Excise department Manish Sisodia was recently arrested by the ED in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Delhi.