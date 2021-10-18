New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women as said by the Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to news agency PTI. A total of 4,261 e-auto permits will be issued in the first phase; out of which, 33 per cent of the total registration will be reserved for thee women applicants.Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Requests Delhi L-G to Allow Chhath Puja Celebrations, Says COVID Under Control

The 33 per cent of the total registration accounts for 1,406 in numbers. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot added that eligible candidates can apply through the website of the Delhi government's transport department. Gahlot took to Twitter and said that the e-auto permits are an effective step by the Arvind Kejriwal government towards making Delhi an electric vehicle capital. Interested candidates can register for e-auto at transport.delhi.gov.in.

The Delhi government is committed to providing a pollution-free, world-class transport service to the city, h added. A financial incentive of Rs.30,000 per e-auto will also be provided by the Kejriwal government on the purchase of e-autos.

Who can apply for an e-auto permit?

Any person having an Aadhaar number with Delhi address, valid driving licence of a light motor vehicle, or a TSR driving license can apply for an e-auto permit. A public service vehicle badge will not be required at the time of application. However, successful applicants will have to obtain the badge within 45 days of the draw of permit allotment, the transport department said.

Last Date to Apply for an e-auto permit?

The last date for applying for permits is November 1. Loans with a five per cent interest rebate will be provided through agencies empanelled by the Delhi government, it said.

The government will also organise ‘E-Auto Mela’ at IDTR Sarai Kale Khan and Loni, on October 25-31, where people will be able to explore e-auto models, drive them and get information about loans, the department said.