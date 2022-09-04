New Delhi: The Delhi excise department has started opening liquor shops at metro station premises eyeing better sales owing to high footfall in the area, reported news agency PTI quoting officials on Saturday. Over half a dozen liquor shops have been opened at Metro stations with big premises, including in Badarpur, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden and Mundka, a senior Excise department officer said.Also Read - A Paytm Transaction Leads Police To Arresting 3 Men In Over 5 Crore Heist In Paharganj; Here Is How

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is being approached to get permission to open liquor shops by government undertakings at other stations, he said. "Metro stations have a high footfall and that is a big factor in ensuring access to liquor products and thereby more revenue. Some vends have already opened at bigger Metro station premises and others will soon come up," the excise department officer said.

The DMRC has issued licences for built-up shops on commercial terms to the Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd (DCCWS) to open liquor stores at over half a dozen metro stations, officials said. "Apart from commercial centres, shopping centres and malls, metro stations provide a good opportunity for better sales due to space availability and high footfall. Soon, with DMRC permission other corporations too will open shops at Metro premises," they said.

Spacious shops, swankier vends

The built-up shops at Metro station premises are often spacious that serve the purpose of providing consumers experience of swankier vends. Presently, the four agencies entrusted with running liquor shops are hard-pressed to ensure proper space for the vends that require a minimum 300 square feet floor area. “We are trying to ensure that the shops have at least 300 square feet of space but some adjustment is being made as smaller shops have to be rented with no option left,” an official said, adding wherever metro premises do not have shops, nearby areas are being explored for opening vends.

700 govt liquor vends in Delhi by year-end

Four Delhi government undertakings Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and DCCWS have to open 500 liquor vends across the city by September. The four agencies will together open 200 more vends by year-end, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)