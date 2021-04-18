New Delhi: The Delhi government ordered FIRs against four airlines for not checking RT-PCR test reports of passengers arriving from Maharashtra, sources said on Sunday. According to sources, the cases were filed under the Disaster Management Act. Also Read - Delhi Govt Requests Railways To Deploy COVID-Care Coaches At Two Stations

"The cases have been registered against four airlines for not checking RTPCR test reports of passengers coming to Delhi from Maharashtra," a Delhi government source said.

The Delhi government had last week announced that it will be mandatory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival. Travellers without a negative report will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days, it had said.

The decision was taken following exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said over 25,000 people COVID cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 24,375 fresh cases.

Earlier, the government registered FIRs against two private hospitals in the city for providing “false” information about availability of beds there on an official app, sources said.

Kejriwal had on Saturday warned hospitals of strict action if they are found giving wrong information or turning away coronavirus patients despite showing availability of beds on a Delhi government app.

