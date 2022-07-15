New Delhi: Good news for Delhiites! The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is planning on adding 50 more services under its flagship doorstep delivery scheme that currently covers 100 types of assistance, including at home delivery of various documents and certificates including driving licences, domicile certificates, among others. The Administrative Reforms Department of Delhi government is working to add 50 more services under the doorstep delivery scheme in consultation with other Delhi government departments and agencies, Livemint reported quoting officials.Also Read - Girl Slaps Boy After Argument in Delhi Metro, High-Voltage Drama Caught on Camera | Watch

The process of identifying the additional services and working out the modalities for delivering them at people's doorsteps is under progress, a senior officer was told the the publication

List Delhi Govt’s Department Covered Under The Door Step Delivery Scheme

Revenue

Transport,

Jal Board,

Social Welfare,

Food and Supplies

List Delhi Govt’s Department Not Covered Under The Door Step Delivery Scheme

Labour

Industries

SC, ST and Minorities

To save people's money and time, the Delhi government had announced earlier this year that it intended to increase the number of services covered under the doorstep delivery scheme to 300.