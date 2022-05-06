New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to set up a ‘world-class’ medical college in the national capital’s Dwarka sub-city to boost the healthcare workforce, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday. The admission process to the new medical college will start from 2025, Jain said in an official statement issued by Delhi’s health department.Also Read - Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022 DECLARED | Direct Link And Steps to Check Scores Here

Further, to ensure better infant care, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government will also build a 600-bed maternal and child care hospital equipped with state-of-the-art facilities on the campus of the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka Sector-9.

In a statement, Delhi Health Minister said the Arvind Kejriwal government is working continuously to provide better health facilities to citizens and reinforce the public health infrastructure.

“The number of beds in government hospitals will be increased rapidly during the next few years. We are also working to expand the capacity of various hospitals. The Kejriwal government is committed to its goal and is dedicated to serving the people, which is why affordable and quality healthcare is being provided to the people of Delhi,” he said.

The Delhi government has decided to set up a medical college with the Indira Gandhi Hospital. The campus will be built in Sector 17, and it will boost the city’s healthcare infrastructure along with helping Delhi to emerge as a leader in the field of medical education.

According to the Delhi government, the introduction of various courses in medical and health sciences is being considered for the medical college, and the plan is to complete the construction of the campus by 2025.

Delhi Govt’s plan for new Medical College

In the initial phase, only MBBS courses will be offered at the new medical college. However, courses for other medical degrees, including MD, MS, DM, etc., will also be offered after some time, the health department’s statement said, adding that special emphasis will be given to research, along with studies.

Admission to this college will be done through NEET by the National Testing Agency on 125 seats in the first session. The admission process will be completely transparent, and the faculty will also be of high standards, said the statement.

The Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka is a city government-run hospital which has the same facilities as that of a private multi-speciality hospital. A part of the Indira Gandhi Hospital complex built by the Delhi government had been kept vacant, and the government has decided to build a mother and child welfare hospital on it in the future. Here, infants will be looked after better following delivery, the statement said.

Patients are already receiving emergency medical attention at the hospital. At present, there is a gynaecologist OPD at the hospital, along with those for medicine, paediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT, dermatology, surgery and physiotherapy departments. Recently, emergency services were also resumed at the hospital, officials said.