New Delhi: The Delhi government had reportedly decided to relax the norms for the recruitment of women bus drivers. The eligibility criteria for recruitment of women bus drivers in the city including the minimum height requirement and job experience have reportedly been relaxed.

The minimum height criteria for women bus drivers in Delhi which was set at 159 cm have been proposed to reduce to 153 cm, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has proposed to allocate funds to offer subsidies for women bus drivers in the upcoming Delhi Budget 2022-23, the report stated.

In 2015, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) appointed V Saritha as its first woman bus driver. Saritha, who hails from southern Telangana state, said she worked as a chauffeur in south Delhi prior to her stint with DTC. "We were five sisters, four of them got married. I was the youngest one. My father's health was not good and we were having financial problems. So I started driving auto-rickshaw 10 years ago. Then I started driving four-wheeler vehicles and buses. I learned driving while driving tractor in our farm. This is how I got license for driving heavy vehicles," Saritha said.