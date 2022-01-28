New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday issued a notification saying it is resuming the Driving License Skill Test and Learning License Test activities which were suspended due to COVID.Also Read - Will Covid-19 Pandemic Eventually Turn Into An Endemic Stage? Watch Video To Find Out

Earlier this month, the Delhi transport department had taken various steps like suspension of driving licence tests and deployment of nodal officers to prevent crowding in city buses due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Copy of the fresh order:

The earlier order issued by Joint Commissioner Navkendra Kumar Singh stated that all activities related to driving skill test, fresh online appointments and tests for existing appointments for permanent and learners’ licences are suspended in the wake of the DDMA’s order.

“All existing appointments will now be rescheduled and applicants concerned will be informed via SMS,” it said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter to announce this. “Considering rising COVID cases and recent DDMA guidelines, all appointments for DL & LL tests (fresh & existing) at all RTOs will be suspended from tomorrow (6.1.22). Details for rescheduled dates will be sent to all applicants via SMS. We will extend validity of existing LLs,” he said.

The order from the transport department order had said that the validity of existing learner licences will be extended in due course in public interest. All services will continue at zonal offices adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, it said. However, the fitness tests of commercial vehicles will continue with owners and drivers following Covid-appropriate behaviour.