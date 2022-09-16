New Delhi: A video of a teacher of Rani Jhansi Government School in New Delhi beating up a security guard in school premises went viral on social media recently.Also Read - Viral Video: Calf Runs To Cemetery To Say Goodbye To Dead Owner, Cries Beside His Body. Watch

The incident took place on September 12 and complaints from both sides were received on September 14, said the Delhi Police. Both of them were asked to give their written statement but they did not do so. Also Read - Delhi Reports 8th Monkeypox Case, Patient Admitted to LNJP Hospital; Total Tally Rises to 13 in India

#WATCH | A video of a teacher of Rani Jhansi govt school beating up a security guard in school premises went viral on social media The incident happened on Sep 12. Complaints received from both sides on Sep 14: Delhi Police ( Viral video) pic.twitter.com/mPadNqcHRZ — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Pakistan PM's Awkward Moment During SCO Meeting Makes Putin Laugh. Watch

“The Deputy Director of Education is conducting an inquiry into this matter. They don’t want to register a police complaint for now. The matter is pending inquiry,” Delhi Police officials added.