Delhi Govt Sends Notice To 12 Private Schools Over Expensive Books And Uniforms; Probe Ordered

The Delhi government sent show-cause notices to 12 private schools based on parents' complaints over expensive books and uniforms.

Private schools cannot change the colour, design, or other specifications of school uniforms for at least three years as per Education Department guidelines. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Delhi government sent show-cause notices to 12 private schools and initiated a probe against six other schools in the city for allegedly violating Education Department guidelines on books and uniforms.

The “immediate action” has been taken based on parents’ complaints over expensive books and uniforms, the Delhi government said in the statement, according to news agency ANI.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that “unsatisfactory responses” from the schools will lead to strict action against them. “Following complaints from parents, show cause notices were sent to private schools for charging exorbitantly high for books and uniforms. Strict action under the Delhi School Education Act 1973 to be taken against schools violating the guidelines of the Education Department on books and uniforms. Unsatisfactory response from schools on the issue will lead to strict action against them,” Atishi said.

Earlier on April 7, the Atishi said the AAP government in Delhi had taken cognizance of the issue of private schools compelling parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors and directed the Education Department to take strict action against these schools.

“Violation of Education Department guidelines on books and school uniforms by private schools will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against such schools,” Atishi had said in a statement.

The Education Department had issued strict instructions to schools on March 17 to comply with the guidelines on the sale of books and school uniforms. It states that immediate notice must be issued stating the reasons in case of any complaint. In case of violation, action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the DSE Act 1973.

What govt guidelines say on books, uniforms

As per the guidelines of the education department, private schools must display a class-wise list of books and other study materials on their website before the beginning of the new academic session to inform parents.

Additionally, schools must also display at least five nearby shops’ addresses and phone numbers on their websites where parents can purchase books and school uniforms.

Parents have the freedom to buy these items from any store as per their convenience, and the school cannot compel them to purchase from a particular vendor.

Private schools cannot change the colour, design, or other specifications of school uniforms for at least three years, according to the guidelines.

