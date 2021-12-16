New Delhi: Keeping the air pollution factor in mind and also in compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s directions, the Delhi government on Thursday said it will deregister all diesel vehicles that complete 10 years on January 1, 2022. Giving further details, the Delhi Transport Department said it will issue no objection certificate (NOC) so that they can be re-registered in other places.Also Read - Diesel Cars Older Than 10 Years Now Allowed To Hit Roads In Delhi, But Here’s A Catch

The transport department, however, made it clear that NOC will not be issued to diesel vehicles which have completed 15 years or more on the date of applying for it.

In the fresh order, the transport department said the deregistration of diesel vehicles, which are 15 years old, was to be taken up in the first instance.

It must be noted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier issued directions related to restrictions on registration and plying of diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old in the Delhi- NCR (National Capital Region).

In its earlier order in July 2016, the tribunal had said that its direction for deregistration of diesel vehicles, which are more than 10 years old, will be complied with effectively and without default.

The Delhi Transport Department said it has been deregistering vehicles that have completed their lifespan. “The NOC for diesel vehicles, which are 10 years old, and petrol vehicles, which are 15 years old, can be issued for any place in the country,” it said in the order.

“This will be, however, subject to condition that NOC will not be issued for the places which are identified by states as restricted area for re-registration,” the order said.

In the meantime, the NGT had directed states to identify areas where the dispersion of air is higher and vehicular density is less.

The Transport Department and traffic police teams are impounding such vehicles and sending them for scrapping by authorised vendors.

(With inputs from PTI)