New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Wednesday said that the people under the age of 45 won't get Covaxin shots from tomorrow with limited stocks left for the next four days. The government has also urged the central government to ensure uninterrupted supplies. Stocks of the other coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, will last nine days, they said.

There are four days of Covaxin left for frontline workers and those above 45. The shots are essential for those who received the first dose around four weeks ago.

Manish Sisodia on Wednesday claimed that Bharat Biotech, has declined to provide Covid-19 vaccine to the national capital. Bharat Biotech is manufacturing Covaxin that is currently being administered to the people in the country along with Covishield. "We had demanded 1.34 cr doses, 67 lakhs each of Covaxin and Covishield. Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) wrote to us yesterday that they can't provide. They wrote 'we are making dispatches as per directives of concerned government officials'. Obvious that these are central government officials," Sisodia said while addressing the media.

Pune-bases Serum Institute of India is manufacturing Covishield — the local version of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The deputy chief minister said Centre should stop export of vaccines and share the vaccine formulae of the two manufacturers in the country with other companies for mass scale production. He also requested the Union government to approve vaccines available in international market for use in India, and direct states to vaccinate everyone within three months.