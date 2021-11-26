New Delhi: The Delhi government has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday, 29th November to discuss the steps required to be taken in view of the threat imposed by a new Covid-19 variant from African countries, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Lt Governor Anil Baijal will chair the meeting that will inter alia discuss the situation and preparation in the wake of new variant B.1.1.529, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - On Verge of State of Emergency: Warns Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Over New COVID Variant

"In view of the threat from a new Covid-19 variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to the DDMA on Monday and suggest what steps we should take. We will take all steps necessary to protect you and your family," Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a cause of concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid transmission among young people. The variant, identified as B.1.1.529 has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong travellers from South Africa. Authorities there have confirmed 22 positive cases associated with it on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new COVID-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

Dr Tom Peacock, a virologist at the Imperial College London, had posted details of the new variant classed as B.1.1.529 on his Twitter account earlier this week, following which scientists have been weighing in on what is being considered a variant of concern, though it is yet to be formally categorised in the UK.

Scientists all over the world will be watching the new variant for signs of gaining momentum or spreading more widely and rapidly. The high number of spike mutations are concerning from the point of view of both higher transmissibility and immune evasion.

(With inputs from agencies)