New Delhi: With an aim to curb the growing instances of open burning in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government is all set to launch the 'Anti Open Burning Campaign' from 11 November to 11 December. Addressing the media, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that 550 teams from 10 departments have been handed over the responsibility for the same.

"We also appeal to the people to complain on the 'Green Delhi' app if they see any instance of open burning," Rai added.

Earlier a survey conducted by LocalCircles said that 91 per cent of Delhi residents believe authorities were completely or partially ineffective in enforcing the ban on transportation, distribution and sale of crackers this Diwali.

More than 34,000 responses were received from residents of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad for the survey, a statement said.

Out of the respondents, 66 per cent were men and 34 per cent women, it said. In the survey, the respondents were asked the kind of ailments faced by them since the last week as the Delhi-NCR’s air quality turned severe.

“In response, 16 per cent respondents said they were experiencing sore throat or cough or both, another 16 per cent said runny nose, congestion or burning eyes, while 16 per cent said they were facing breathing difficulty,” it said.

Only 20 per cent of the respondents experienced “no impact” of the polluted environment. On an aggregate basis, four in five families in Delhi-NCR are now experiencing one or more ailments due to polluted air, the statement said. There were 24 per cent people who experienced all the above mentioned issues, while eight per cent experienced at least two of the symptoms.

Nearly 22 per cent of the respondents said they or someone in their family have already visited doctors or hospitals regarding air pollution-related ailments. Meanwhile, only 28 per cent families in Delhi-NCR plan to use air purifiers and 61 per cent anti-pollution masks to cope with the current situation.