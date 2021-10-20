New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday has ensured a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers whose crops have been destroyed and damaged due to unseasonal rain.Also Read - Beware Delhi! No Pollution Certificate at Petrol Pumps May Lead to Rs 10,000 Challan

Holding a virtual press conference, he said, "Revenue officials are conducting a survey of the damaged crops which will get completed within two weeks. The compensation at the rate of Rs 50,000 per hectare would be provided to the farmers within two to three months."

Delhi government has always tried to release the compensation soon after the announcement and has done so in the past too, he said, adding that the compensation amount given by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- led government is the highest in the country.

The unseasonal rain accompanied by strong winds not just damaged the standing crops but also delayed the sowing of seasonal vegetables. According to the India Meteorological Department data, the national capital has recorded a total of 87.9 mm of rainfall on Sunday, Oct 17, 2021. This was the fourth-highest amount of rainfall recorded, as per the data shared. Earlier on Monday, India Meteorological Department(IMD) said that Delhi recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall in the month of October this year, which has been the wettest city since 1960, as reported by news agency PTI.

Delhi received the highest rainfall in the month of October. Between Sunday and Monday, the national capital recorded 87.9 mm rainfall, the fourth highest in a day ever in October, and the highest since 1956, when the city received 111 mm rain, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

(With Inputs From IANS)