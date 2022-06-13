New Delhi: In an attempt to make Delhi markets “world class”, the AAP government will redevelop five of them, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. These include the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets, Delhi CM said. The announcement is in accordance with the announcement in the ‘Rozgar Budget’ to create more job avenues.Also Read - Najafgarh Drain or Najafgarh Eco Park? Delhi to Get its New Eco-Tourism Spot Soon

"First of all we are making 5 markets of Delhi world class. If the markets are good, then business will also increase and new jobs will also be created. There is a plan of 20 lakh new jobs in the employment budget of Delhi. We are working day and night for that," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We have finalised the names of five markets to be redeveloped in the first phase. We have also listed out their USPs. Kamla Nagar, for instance, is a youth hangout zone, Khari Baoli is known for the best spices," he said, listing the markets chosen.

There will be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan, the CM added. Under the Delhi government’s project, markets will be beautified and civic amenities enhanced so that footfall increases as does business.

