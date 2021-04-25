Amid a massive rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government’s website Coronabeds.jantasamvad.org has been launched to provide 24×7 real-time information with respect to availability of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the region. In this website there are two sections, one is specifically for ICU beds for COVID patients and the other section is for normal hospital beds for the patients fighting the deadly virus. Also Read - Meet Delhi's 'Ambulance Man' who Helps Cremate COVID-19 Victims When Everyone Else Refuses to Even Touch Them

In the website one can check the total number of beds, and the vacant number of beds. It also shares the address and contact details of the hospitals so that one can dial and enquire about the availability of the beds before directly going to the hospital. At present, there are total 20293 hospital beds and 4645 ICU beds mentioned to be allotted for COVID-19 patients in Delhi, however, only a few are vacant as listed in the website. The data provided in the website is being updated on the basis of real-time and it mentions the source of the data as reported by Nodal Officers of each dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. Also Read - Man Goes to Work and Gym Despite Showing COVID-19 Symptoms, Arrested for Infecting 22 Others

To know more details about the availability of hospital beds, you can click here: Coronabeds.jantasamvad.org Also Read - Delhi Extends Lockdown by Another Week, Restrictions to Remain in Force Till May 3

Earlier last week, the Delhi government had also set up two control rooms to monitor and manage the supply of “COVID-19 management drugs” after it recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with over 25,000 cases. In an order, the government’s Drugs Control Department said that the step has been taken to address reports of “acute shortage of COVID-19 management drugs due to a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi”.

For East, North East, South, Central, New Delhi and North districts, the Karkardooma Head Office will serve as the control room and operate the helpline number — 011-22393705, according to the order. The Lawrence Road Zonal Office is the second control room and it will serve the North West, South West, and West districts. It can be reached at helpline number– 011-27100164, it said.