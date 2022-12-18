3 Kids Run Over By Car On Footpath In North Delhi, 2 Critically Injured

3 Kids Run Over By Car On Footpath In North Delhi, 2 Critically Injured (Representational, file photo)

Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, three children were run over by a car ear a school in North Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday morning. The driver, Gajendra, hit the children standing on footpath near Lilawati School at around 9 am today, police said.

30-year-old, driver who was driving a Breeza, is a resident of Pratap Nagar. He lost control over his vehicle near the school and crushed the children under the car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Two children, aged 10 and four years, are out of danger, while a six-year-old kid is under observation, the DCP said. Police have arrested the driver.

Earlier in the day, another major accident took place on Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park where two buses collided leaving 3 people dead and several injured. More such accident took place today when another bus hit a truck on national highway at Varanasi leaving several injured. Reportedly, the driver had fallen asleep while driving.