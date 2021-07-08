Gurgaon: The Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway saw heavy traffic snarls on Wednesday with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation suspending cash toll collection and making radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags mandatory for commercial vehicles to enter the national capital. Toll operators and traffic cops stationed at the Sirhaul border said that all the commercial vehicles without RFIDs or enough balance were denied entry and issued the tags on the spot, the Times of India reported. However, the whole process led to a gridlock causing long tailbacks, a sight not uncommon on the expressway but one that has not seen in more than a year since the pandemic led to the corporate sector working from home.Also Read - 150 Illegal Commercial Establishments Sealed In Gurugram

As per a notification of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, entry of all commercial vehicles without the RFID tags or without any balance in the same has been prohibited with effect from July 1. The civic body, however, hasn't been able to make the toll collection entirely cashless. Commuters, who had a tough time beating the sweltering heat and the traffic, complained about mismanagement and chaos at the border.

Many commercial vehicle owners pointed out the irony of the exercise to install the RFID tags, which are meant to reduce the congestion. "They (toll operators) were not letting vehicles pass without checking. Even the vehicles with the RFID tags were also held up as their machines were not very responsive. It's ironic that the system they want to implement to reduce congestion is, in fact, causing more jams," said Ram Kumar Yadav, a cab driver.

Even as the tailbacks grew long and tempers ran short, the cops stationed at the Sirhaul border said that the traffic had only slowed down and led to around 200-metre-long queues around 11am to noon. “There was nothing much that we could do. MCD is strictly implementing its RFID rules and this is bound to create some congestion initially. It’ll streamline once all commercial vehicles follow the rules,” a traffic cop at the Sirhaul border was quoted as saying. “However, we were on the spot and ensured that it didn’t end up in chronic congestion. Tailback was not more than 200 to 250 metres long,” he added.