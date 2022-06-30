Delhi-Gurgaon Traffic Update: Owing to the heavy rains, people in Delhi-NCR had to face harrowing times on Thursday as they had to be stuck for hours due to a massive traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border. Parts of Delhi today received heavy rains bringing respite from the sweltering heat and humid weather.Also Read - Delhi Rain Brings Traffic Chaos, Flooded Roads; IMD Declares, 'Arrival of Monsoon' | LIVE Updates

List of roads to avoid:-

Movement of traffic has been restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur.

Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging: Delhi Traffic Police

Traffic congestion has been reported near Basai chowk due to water logging .

Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Bilaspur chowk due to vehicle accident towards Jaipur .

Water logging has been reported near sec-4/5 chowk .

Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 at iffco chowk flyover towards Jaipur.

IMD Declares Arrival of Monsoon in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared arrival of Delhi-NCR with the downpour. Also Read - Parts of Delhi Receives Light Rainfall, Monsoon Likely to Hit Today

The national capital received rainfall in parts of south Delhi area like East of Kailash, Burari in northwest among others places, Shahdara, Patparganj in east Delhi and ITO crossing and India Gate in central Delhi. Also Read - The Last Supper? Rustom’s Parsi Bhonu To Close Doors On June 30; Grab Your Parsi Grub Before It's Late

According to weather experts, Delhi was to receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in ‘moderate’ (155) category around 9:30 AM, data from CPCB showed.