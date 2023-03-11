Home

News

Delhi

Rough Days Ahead! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway To Remain Shut For 3 Months; Details Here

Rough Days Ahead! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway To Remain Shut For 3 Months; Details Here

Reportedly Vehicles on the highway will be diverted towards slip roads constructed by NHAI next to the carriageway towards Delhi.

Rough Days Ahead! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway To Remain Shut For 2 Months; Details Here

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police is planning to close a 500-metre stretch of National Highway 48 (NH-48) on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway for almost 3 months to give way to the construction of a flyover and two underpasses a report in Hindustan Times said. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), one of the underpasses will connect the Dwarka expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, while the other will connect the Dwarka link road with NH-48. The flyover will pass above them, connecting points near the CNG pump and near the Shiv Murti.

The under-construction Dwarka expressway is a 29-km stretch that starts from the Shiv Murti in Delhi, passes through Dwarka and several sectors in Gurugram, before culminating near Kherki Daula.

You may like to read

Alternate routes

Vehicles on the highway will be diverted towards slip roads constructed by NHAI next to the carriageway towards Delhi. SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic), told the publication that, “Traffic at NH-48 near Shiv Murti intersection will be diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads… As per NHAI officials, the construction work will be completed within 90 days.”

Boom in real estate

This expressway through new Gurugram has led to the creation of many new housing / residential real estate projects. Residential sectors along the way include 83, 84, and 99-113. Commercial sectors include 105, 106, 109, 110, 110A, 111, 112, and 113.

Dwarka Expressway

This project was planned as the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) in 2006 and transferred to NHAI in 2016. The expressway is under Construction by J Kumar and Larsen & Toubro and will feature 20+ flyovers / bridges, 2 rail overbridges / underpasses, 11 vehicle underpasses, 20 underground pedestrian crossings, and a 2.5m wide cycle / bike path.

Dwarka Expressway is expected to be completed and opened in June 2023 which is beyond its current deadline of December 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.