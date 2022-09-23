Delhi Traffic Update: Massive traffic jams and waterlogged streets were witnessed across Delhi-NCR owing to heavy rains that lashed the city for the third consecutive day. The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the stretch between Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh. Many areas in Delhi are choked as rains led to waterlogging across the NCR.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Fresh Cloud Approaching Delhi, Warns IMD; Traffic Disruptions, Waterlogging At Many Places

Owing to Waterlogging, Delhi police have asked commuters to avoid certain roads. Take a look at the list of routes to avoid on Friday, September 23.

Libaspur underpass

Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut

CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram

Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj

Nizamuddin bridge

Singhu Border near petrol pump

MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway

Traffic Crawls in Gurugram

‘Smart City’ Gurugram also witnessed waterlogging, leading to massive traffic jams. Videos and pictures doing rounds on social media showed people wading through water-logged areas.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported near Manesar bus stand. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/Py5UZfcKtn — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) September 22, 2022

A traffic police also issued an advisory asking commuters to step out of their house only if necessary. “Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is waterlogging at some places and the traffic is moving at a slow speed. Therefore, we request all of you that you should come out of the house only when necessary”, the advisory read.

List of roads to avoid in Gurugram Tulip chowk

GCExR Tigra cut

Basai road

Caterpuri road

Sec-15 road

Besides, the Gurugram Administration also directed private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

Similarly, in Noida, all government and private schools up to Class 8 have been shut as several roads in the city were waterlogged due to the incessant rains.