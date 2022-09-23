Delhi Traffic Update: Massive traffic jams and waterlogged streets were witnessed across Delhi-NCR owing to heavy rains that lashed the city for the third consecutive day. The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid the stretch between Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh. Many areas in Delhi are choked as rains led to waterlogging across the NCR.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Fresh Cloud Approaching Delhi, Warns IMD; Traffic Disruptions, Waterlogging At Many Places
Owing to Waterlogging, Delhi police have asked commuters to avoid certain roads. Take a look at the list of routes to avoid on Friday, September 23.
- Libaspur underpass
- Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut
- CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram
- Andheria Mode towards Vasant Kunj
- Nizamuddin bridge
- Singhu Border near petrol pump
- MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway
Traffic Crawls in Gurugram
‘Smart City’ Gurugram also witnessed waterlogging, leading to massive traffic jams. Videos and pictures doing rounds on social media showed people wading through water-logged areas.
A traffic police also issued an advisory asking commuters to step out of their house only if necessary. “Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is waterlogging at some places and the traffic is moving at a slow speed. Therefore, we request all of you that you should come out of the house only when necessary”, the advisory read.
List of roads to avoid in Gurugram
- Tulip chowk
- GCExR Tigra cut
- Basai road
- Caterpuri road
- Sec-15 road
Besides, the Gurugram Administration also directed private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads.
Similarly, in Noida, all government and private schools up to Class 8 have been shut as several roads in the city were waterlogged due to the incessant rains.