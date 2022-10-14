Delhi: Delhi is geared up to hots half marathon on Sunday from Ja Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Ahead of the marathon, Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory regarding diversion of routes from 5 AM till 10 AM. More than 25,000 participants are expected to compete in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon which will be flagged off at 5.30 am, it said. According to an official statement, the capital will host the half marathon after a gap of two years owing to the Covid pandemic.Also Read - Stuck In Traffic Jam, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car In Gurugram. Mother, Child in Healthy Condition

DELH DIVERTED ROUTES ON SUNDAY

Traffic movement will be restricted on the above roads from 5 am to 10 am, it said. The marathon will start from JLN Stadium and will pass from the following routes. Also Read - Vignesh Shivan Drops Another Cryptic Note Amid Surrogacy Row: 'Choose People Who Tell You...'

Bhishma Pitamah Marg

Lodhi Road

Mathura Road

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

C- Hexagon, KG Marg

Outer and Inner Circle Connaught Place

Sansad Marg

However, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. Cross-traffic movement at junctions located along the route will be allowed depending on the location and density of participants. Traffic will be diverted at the following junctions Also Read - Scores Of Decomposed Bodies Found On Hospital Roof In Pakistan; Investigation Underway