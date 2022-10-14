Delhi: Delhi is geared up to hots half marathon on Sunday from Ja Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Ahead of the marathon, Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory regarding diversion of routes from 5 AM till 10 AM. More than 25,000 participants are expected to compete in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon which will be flagged off at 5.30 am, it said. According to an official statement, the capital will host the half marathon after a gap of two years owing to the Covid pandemic.Also Read - Stuck In Traffic Jam, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car In Gurugram. Mother, Child in Healthy Condition
DELH DIVERTED ROUTES ON SUNDAY
Traffic movement will be restricted on the above roads from 5 am to 10 am, it said. The marathon will start from JLN Stadium and will pass from the following routes.
- Bhishma Pitamah Marg
- Lodhi Road
- Mathura Road
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg
- Dr Zakir Hussain Marg
- C- Hexagon, KG Marg
- Outer and Inner Circle Connaught Place
- Sansad Marg
However, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. Cross-traffic movement at junctions located along the route will be allowed depending on the location and density of participants. Traffic will be diverted at the following junctions
- Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road Junction
- Mathura Road-Bhairon Road Junction
- Neela Gumband
- Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergill Marg Junction
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg Junction
- Kotla Red Light
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Pandara Road Junction
- Meharchand Market Red Light
- Shershah Road-Mathura Road Junction
- Under Sewa Nagar flyover