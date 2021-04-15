New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer prayers at Nizamuddin Markaz five times a day. The court had earlier said that the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque can be opened for prayers during the month of Ramzan in accordance with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines on which the Centre and Delhi Police told the court that no gathering or congregation can be permitted as these have been prohibited by the DDMA since April 10. Also Read - Alert: Mumbai Airport To Herd All Flights To Terminal 1; Indigo, Goair, Other Passengers To Coordinate With Respective Airlines

The court had asked the authorities to file an affidavit by Thursday, detailing the manner in which this rule is being followed. The Centre in its report submitted to the court on Thursday said that the Delhi High Court “in its wisdom and discretion” may permit such persons as it deems fit and proper to perform namaz only on the ground floor of the mosque at the Nizamuddin Markaz by strictly following all COVID-19 related protocols. Also Read - Night Curfew Timing in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad Extended Amid Corona Spike | Check Revised Schedule

Without specifying whether all places of worship were closed, as was sought by the high court, the report said the DDMA notification prohibiting all kinds of gathering in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases was applicable to all religions. Also Read - Lionel Messi’s Gesture Helps South American Players to Obtain COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead of Copa America

Justice Mukta Gupta, after perusing the report filed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Sub Division Lajpat Nagar, observed that it was silent on whether all the places of worship in the national capital were closed in accordance with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) notification.

“You have not stated in the status report whether other religious places are closed or open. We find most of the religious places (in Delhi) are open,” the court said.

Justice Gupta also said that her directions on April 13 were very clear that the court wants to know whether all places of worship were closed as per the DDMA notification.

The observations by the court came during the brief hearing of a plea by the Delhi Waqf Board seeking opening of the Nizamuddin Markaz where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was locked since March 31 last year.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the Centre, said Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta has instructions on the query posed by the court on whether all places of worship were closed in Delhi.

He requested the court to list the matter at the end of the list of cases being heard by it during the day.

The court, thereafter, said it will hear the matter after the cases in its list are over. The status report also said that the court may direct complete video recording of the event through CCTVs installed by the Board in consultation with the police.

The court on April 13 had asked the Centre whether the DDMA order prohibiting all kinds of gathering in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases was being implemented across the board.

(With agency inputs)