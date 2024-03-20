Delhi HC Seeks ED’s Reply On Kejriwal’s Plea Challenging Summons In Liquor Scam Case, Matter Listed For April 22

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) response on plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging several summons issued to him by the agency. A division bench comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain granted ED two weeks’ time to file the reply. Kejriwal is also granted one week time to file a rejoinder.

ED said, “We will reply and we oppose it on maintainability grounds. Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vikram Chaudhari appeared for Kejriwal and also disputed/objected to the ED’s submissions opposing the plea on maintainability grounds. Court fixed the hearing for April 22, 2024.

During the hearing, the Court asked Kejriwal’s counsel Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi why the CM was not appearing before the agency for questioning. Singhvi responded that they apprehend that ED will arrest him and that the Chief Minister is ready to appear if he is given protection.”You are citizen of the country, the summons is by name only. Why don’t you appear,” the Bench asked.

