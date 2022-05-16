New Delhi: When will Delhiites get relief from sweltering heat? The India Meteorological Department now has the answer as Senior Scientist RK Jenamani has predicted that the heatwave prevailing in the National Capital and other north Indian states will abate from tomorrow for the next four days. “Yesterday’s heatwave was the most severe. The peak is over. Today we are having a trend of 3 to 4 degrees fall over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh”, news agency ANI quoted Jenamani as saying. On Sunday, a tormenting heatwave swept through the national capital and its neighbouring areas with the mercury leaping to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city. Maximum temperatures reached unbearable highs of 48.4 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, 47.5 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur, 47.3 degrees Celsius at Pitampura and 47.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge.Also Read - Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Kerala Tomorrow, IMD Issues Orange Alert For 7 Districts | Details Here

No Heatwave For Next 4 Days From May 17 Onwards

However, weather experts believed that a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana will induce pre-monsoon activity that will provide some relief from the intense heat on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, calling the temperature in March ‘unusual’ this year, Jenamani said that the month recorded the highest all-India temperature in 122 years. “In April, the 3rd-highest temperature was recorded but NW India continues to be the warmest in 122 years. In May, the first 10 days were good. So, I don’t think it’ll be very unusual this month,” he added. Also Read - Gyanvapi Masjid Row Highlights: SC Says Shivling Area to be Protected, to Hear Matter Again on May 19

“Up to the next 4 days from May 17 onwards, there will be no heatwave over any area. UP to May 11, there was no significant heatwave except in West Rajasthan. This was mainly because of Asani Cyclone that the heatwave was suppressed, but from 12th onwards, it intensified,” the scientist added. Also Read - Pre-pone Summer Vacations: Delhi Parents Association Demand Amid Sweltering Heatwave

Noting that 13, 14, and 15 May recorded a peak in the national capital, he said that a few stations in Delhi witnessed more than 45 degrees temperature also.

What is Heatwave, How is it Declared?

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above the normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.