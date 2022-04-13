New Delhi: Delhi residents can heave a sigh of relief as no heatwave is predicted in the national capital for the next five to six days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi will see no heatwave till April 17. This comes after the temperature in Delhi dropped on Tuesday, giving some respite to the residents from the scorching heat.Also Read - Delhi Swelters as Temperature Touches 42 Degrees Celsius Due to Scorching Heatwave

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around the 39-degree mark for the next two days amid partly cloudy weather, the weather department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius as against 42.6 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday, which was the highest in April in five years.

The maximum temperature at other areas was Ayanagar with 40.2 degrees, Lodhi Road 39.6, Palam 39.4, Ridge at 40.2, Jafarpur 39.6, Mungeshpur 39.9, Najafgarh 40.8, Pitampura 40.4, and Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar 38.1 degree Celsius.

The people of Delhi were, from the past couple of days, reeling under heatwave conditions with maximum temperature hovering between 40-43.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, the fall in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of northwest India by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 2 days and will rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter. The reason for the mercury drop is a fresh Western Disturbance under whose influence light to moderate rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan region till April 16 with maximum intensity on April 13-14.