Delhi Heatwave Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the people of Delhi who are experiencing massive heatwave for the last few weeks. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the national capital is likely to get some respite from the blistering heat as heatwave conditions are likely to abate from June 11. Giving details, senior scientist RK Jenamani of IMD told news agency ANI that till such time, the temperature in the national capital will hover around 44 to 46 degrees Celsius.

Jenamani further added that the heatwave conditions will continue in some isolated pockets till June 9 and the overcast skies and light rainfall is expected over northwest India and parts of central India.

She also stated that the Western disturbances will bring about cloudy conditions and drizzle as heatwave conditions abate.

“Temperature in Delhi will remain 44 to 46 degrees Celsius. Heatwave at isolated places to continue till June 8 to 9. Cloudy conditions and drizzle expected on June 11 over northwest India and parts of central India due to western disturbance. Heatwave to abate from June 11,” Jenamani told ANI.

Looking at the heatwave conditions in Delhi, the IMD earlier in the day issued a yellow alert and urged all to stay indoor as maximum temperature could touch 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi. The IMD said heatwave conditions were likely to continue in isolated pockets over northwest, central and adjoining east India during the next three days.

The IMD had on Monday warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of northwest India till June 9, under the influence of dry and warm westerlies blowing from the direction of Pakistan.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, the maximum temperature settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius as against 44.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 43.9 on Saturday.

The maximum temperature settled at 46.4 degrees, five notches above normal, at Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the capital.

Sports Complex, Pitampura, and Jafarpur recorded a high of 46.1 degrees Celsius, 45.8 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is by more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.