New Delhi: As heatwave conditions prevail in the national capital and nearby regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised Delhi residents to stay indoors as far as possible. IMD's appeal comes a day after it issued an 'orange alert' in Delhi and other nearby areas concerning a severe heatwave with the temperature varying between 44 to 47 degrees Celsius. The heatwave would be prevalent in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Orange alert in Delhi. Severe heatwave from June 4 in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, UP and parts of MP, Rajasthan. Temp varying b/w 44°-47°. Shall continue for four more days. We advise people to venture out carefully as heat spells are very severe," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD.

Temperature in Delhi will remain 44-46°C. Heatwave at isolated places to continue till 8th-9th June.Cloudy conditions and drizzle expected on June 11 over northwest India and parts of central India due to a western disturbance. Heatwave to abate from June 11, said Jenamani. He added, "As far as monsoon is concerned, it has advanced into some more parts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall expected in northeast India."

With the anticipation of monsoon entering Delhi to give a shy of relief from the scorching heat, the people are left disappointed as according to the IMD, monsoon is yet to set in the North. “In North-eastern parts, heavy rainfall is expected. Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have been issued warnings. Meanwhile, the monsoon has not really begun anywhere in the North. We are monitoring. Monsoons in Delhi are still far,” Jenamani said.

Meanwhile, Delhi has been undergoing severe spells of the heatwave in recent days. Delhi witnessed scorching summer heat on Saturday with the temperature in parts of the city going beyond 47 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 47.1 degrees at Mungeshpur and Pitampura recorded 46.5 degrees Celsius. The weather station at Najafgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

In Ganganagar in Rajasthan, the highest temperature was 47.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana reported 46.8 degrees Celsius. It said there is likely to be an increase in rainfall activity likely over South Peninsular India from June 7. However, the IMD on Sunday predicted no significant changes in the maximum temperature in most parts of Northwest India for the next few days but assured a hopeful fall in the temperature after two days in Central India.

“No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Central India during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter,” the IMD tweeted.