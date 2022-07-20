New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed a minor rape victim, to terminate her 25-week-and-six-days-old pregnancy. A bench of Justice Yashwant Varma allowed the petition of the minor victim filed by her through her father. The court ordered that allowing the pregnancy would have “left scars that would take a long time to heal.”Also Read - Is Unmarried Woman's Pregnancy Out of Consensual Relationship Covered by Medical Termination Rules? What Delhi HC Said

This is a significant step from the High Court as the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 2021 sanctions termination of pregnancy beyond 24 weeks only if the foetus has substantial abnormalities. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: OYO Offers 60% Discount For Female Aspirants On Stay In Hotels on Exam Day | Here’s How to Avail Scheme

The 17-year-old victim had moved the High court through her father. The petition filed by the victim stated that the said incident of rape occurred in her native village on December 25, 2021. The petitioner had approached the Safdarjung hospital for termination of pregnancy caused by the incident. The hospital constituted its own Board but was not able to take action due to limitation of the Act. After knowing the required legal remedy, this petition was filed in the high court. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: From Dress Code, Barred Items to Documents Candidates Need to Carry; All You Need to Know

The court noted that where the pregnancy is on account of rape or sexual assault, the anguish caused by it is presumed to constitute a grave injury to the mental health of the pregnant woman.

“Her misery and suffering would stand compounded even more if she were forced to bear the mantle of motherhood at such a tender age. The court shudders to even imagine the state of despondency that would descend over her life. The mental and physical trauma that she would have to undergo if she were forced to carry the foetus and take on the onerous duties of motherhood is unimaginable,” the court said in an order passed on Tuesday.

“This court is of the firm opinion that if the petitioner was forced to go through with the pregnancy despite the same having been caused on account of the incident of sexual assault, it would permanently scar her psyche and cause grave and irreparable injury to her mental health. The court cannot visualise a more egregious invasion of her right to life as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution,” it stated.

The court ordered Safdarjung hospital to constitute a Medical Board to oversee the process of termination of pregnancy. It also directed the hospital to preserve the terminal foetus for the purposes of DNA testing which would be required with reference to the criminal case which stands registered.

“The court further provides that if during the procedure for termination the Board and the attending doctors find that there arises a risk to the life of the petitioner, they would have the discretion to cancel the procedure for termination of pregnancy,” read the order.

(With inputs from agencies)