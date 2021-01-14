Spas In Delhi To Reopen Soon: The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the opening of spas in Delhi with appropriate safe guards. The court has also directed the spa owners to conduct the COVID19 test of their staff every two weeks. Two applications were filed by spa centre owners in the Delhi High Court for the resumption of the services. The plea stated that the spa center was closed during the nationwide coronavirus induced lockdown and while the central government in its guidelines allowed the spa center to operate, the Delhi government had not given the requisite permission. Also Read - Delhi Schools to Reopen For Classes 10, 12 From January 18; No Assembly, No Physical Activities

The Delhi government has also allowed all schools outside COVID-19 containment zones to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of board exams.

However, it made clear that physical attendance is not compulsory and students will attend schools only with consent of parents. Schools are reopening in the national capital after 10 months, after being shut last year to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and they have been instructed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to follow all COVID-19 guidelines when classroom studies resume on Monday.

According to Priyanka Barara, Principal, MRG School, Rohini, while the government has made optional for parents to send their wards to school, it is recommended that they come for better board exam preparations.

“The decision to reopen the schools comes around just the right time, when vaccination drive has been started around India. These announcements reflect the forthcoming positive times. It is not a compulsion stated by the Delhi government, but as a principal my recommendation to parents would be to send their wards to school for better board preparations and also to break the mundane cycle of remote learning.

“We will be ensuring complete safety protocols in our campus, and would maintain social distancing at all times, with mandatory temperature checks. This is a crucial time for students preparing for boards, so detailed and classroom learning would be a big support to their exam preparations,” Barara said.

Jyoti Arora, Principal, Mount Abu School said, “Reopening of schools for 10 & 12 was a much awaited notification. It will help students to solve doubts, refocus on weak areas, polish their strengths and warm up before board exams. Above all, the entire school fraternity is pleased to have our heartbeats back in school campuses”.

The Union education ministry has already announced that board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, even though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release an examination date-sheet.

Over 3 lakh students have registered from the Delhi region for the Class 10 CBSE board exam while over 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 12 exam.

The Delhi government has suggested that schools conducted pre-board exams for Class 12 from March 20 to April 15 and Class 10 pre-board exams from April 1 to April 15.