New Delhi: We never asked for 5 star COVID facility at Ashoka Hotel: Delhi High Court. “Can we as an institution say that you create a facility for us.. such and such beds for us. Would it not be patently discriminatory?”:High Court HC pulls up Delhi Govt for this order. Also Read - Delhi's Astha Hospital Runs Out of Oxygen With 40 Patients on Ventilator, Sends SOS For Urgent Supply