New Delhi: A day after the national capital witnessed the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities, Delhi High Court on Thursday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for the alarming spike in cases in recent weeks. Criticising the government over the delay in bringing fresh measures to tackle the spread of the disease, the high court said, "You were shaken out of slumber, you turned turtle after we asked questions."

The court also lambasted the government for its latest move of restricting number of wedding guests and questioned, "Why did you wait for 18 days to restrict the number of attendees at weddings? How many died of Covid-19 during this period?"

The court also noted that the quantum of fine for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing does not appear to be a deterrent.

Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over five lakh, while 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said.

With medical facilities under strain, as many as 45 doctors and 160 paramedics of the paramilitary forces have also arrived in the capital to serve the people.

A day after Kejriwal spoke of reimposing certain restrictions, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday reverted to the earlier cap of 50 guests at marriage functions instead of 200 allowed through its October 31 order.

The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. The single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

