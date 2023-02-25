Home

News

Delhi

Delhi High Court Stays Re-election Of Members Of Standing Committee of MCD

Delhi High Court Stays Re-election Of Members Of Standing Committee of MCD

A plea was filed in Delhi HC to declare the elections null and void.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed the re-election of the six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed the re-election of the six members of the Standing Committee of MCD, which was scheduled to be held on Feb 27, 2023. A plea was filed in Delhi HC to declare the elections null and void. The high court has issued notices to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Mayor Shelly Oberoi on the petition filed by the BJP corporators.

Two BJP councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat moved the Delhi HC against Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to declare one vote invalid during MCD’s Standing Committee election on Friday.

You may like to read

Delhi HC in its order staying the re-election of the MCD standing committee said, “From the perusal of regulation 51, it is nowhere reflected that the Mayor has authority to declare an election of the standing committee as null and void.”

At least 242 of the 250 councillors in the AAP-run civic body voted to select six members for the MCD’s standing committee.

Seven candidates contested the standing committee election. The AAP nominated Aamil Malik, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Sarika Chaudhary. The BJP fielded Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Pankaj Luthra. Independent councillor Gajender Singh Daral, who joined the BJP, is also a candidate.

After the Mayor declared one vote invalid, the BJP alleged that the AAP’s candidate would win, as per their calculation. The BJP also alleged the Mayor disregarded counting rules as set by the Election Commission.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.