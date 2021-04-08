New Delhi: Amid the soaring COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Court on Thursday announced to stop physical hearing at the court and all district courts from tomorrow till 23rd April. The courts will now hear all the cases through virtual mode only. Delhi on Thursday registered more than 7000 fresh cases and 24 deaths. Also Read - People Have Become Very Casual, Need Strict Vigilance for Next 2-3 weeks: PM Modi During COVID Review Meet

The Delhi High Court has also deferred the Lok Adalat scheduled for April 10, due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the Noida and Ghaziabad administrations on Thursday have announced a night curfew in the wake of rising Covid cases in the state. Also Read - Delhi Registers 7,437 Fresh Cases of COVID-19, 24 Deaths; Active Cases Stand At 23,181

According to officials, the curfew will be in place between 10 pm and 5 am till April 17. The movement of essential goods and services will be exempted from the order, said officials. The decision was taken by the administrations after a review meeting on the current Covid situation. Also Read - Schools in Haridwar to Remain Closed from April 9 to 15 Due to Kumbh Mela

India detected 1,26,789 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest so far. Of the total, Maharashtra recorded a new high of 59,907 cases, while Chhattisgarh’s count went past the 10,000-mark for the first time. Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, too, reported more than 6,000 cases.