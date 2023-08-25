Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Father, Daughter Run Over By Speeding Car In Adarsh Nagar; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Father, Daughter Run Over By Speeding Car In Adarsh Nagar; CCTV Footage Surfaces

A video that is doing rounds on social media shows a speeding car ramping into a scooter injuring the father-daughter duo in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. They have been injured and have been admitted to the hospital.

Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Father, Daughter Run Over By Speeding Car In Adarsh Nagar; CCTV Footage Surfaces

New Delhi: A video that is doing rounds on social media shows a speeding car ramping into a scooter injuring the father-daughter duo in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar. They have been injured and have been admitted to the hospital. The video of the horrific accident was captured on a CCTV camera. More details are awaited pertaining to the case.

Trending Now

WATCH Delhi Adarsh Nagar Accident Video

Meanwhile, two laborers were killed while six others suffered injuries after some portion of land which they were digging to build a building slid on them in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial area on Thursday.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, a PCR call was received at Okhla Industrial Area police station regarding the collapse of one side of an under-construction building site at Sanjay Colony after which police rushed to the spot.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES