Delhi Hit-And-Run: Man Killed, 4-Yr-Old Grandchild Injured After Speeding Car Rams Scooter In Dwarka

The mishap occurred on Wednesday morning in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector 13 when the deceased, 69-year-old Arun Kumar, was travelling on a scooter with his granddaughter Shreedha Goswami.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Delhi News: An elderly man was killed while his four-year-old granddaughter sustained injuries after a scooter they were riding was rammed by a speeding luxury car in Dwarka area of southwest Delhi. According to the police, the mishap occurred on Wednesday morning in Dwarka Sector 13 when the deceased, 69-year-old Arun Kumar, was travelling on a scooter with his granddaughter Shreedha Goswami.

Trending Now

The two-wheeler which the duo were riding was hit by a speeding car, resulting in the death of Kumar and injuries to the toddler, police said on Friday, adding that the erring driver fled the spot.

You may like to read

A police officer said the victims, Kumar and his granddaughter Shreedha, were spotted lying in a pool of blood on the road by a passerby who immediately informed the police. The victims were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Hospital and later moved to Venkateshwar Hospital where Kumar died succumbed to injuries, said the officer.

“The child has sustained grievous injuries in the incident but her condition is stable,” the officer added.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter, police said.

CCTV footage of the car suspected to be involved in the accident has been collected and efforts are underway to nab the driver, they said.

3 dead after car crashes into collided on Purvanchal Expressway

In related news, three people were killed when a car they were travelling in, crashed into a divider on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Police said the deceased were headed for Arrah in Bihar from Haryana’s Ballabgarh to attend a wedding ceremony.

Station House Officer of the local Kurebhar police station Amit Kumar Mishra said the car collided with a divider on the expressway near Seur, killing three people on the spot and severely injuring another person.

He identified the deceased as Chinta Devi (51), Ram Chandra Gupta (55) and his wife Maya Devi (52).

Gupta’s son Vikas (30) was rushed to a government medical college with serious injuries, the officer said, adding that the families have been informed.

The accident happened due to rash driving, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.