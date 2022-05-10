New Delhi: Home delivery of liquor in the national capital might soon be a reality, as the Delhi government’s group of ministers (GoM) has given it a go-ahead, a media report said on Tuesday. “….The group of ministers recommended that home delivery of liquor sourced from retail liquor vends in Delhi may be allowed,” said an official document citing a meeting of the GoM last month, according to a report by NDTV.Also Read - Delhi Logs 1,118 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Remains Below 5 Per Cent | Key Updates

The proposals for home delivery of liquor and GOM's recommendations regarding the Excise Police 2022-23 are being framed, and will be put before the Delhi Cabinet for its approval, NDTV reported citing officials.

The GoM reportedly considered that home delivery could be an appropriate alternative to ensure alcohol supply during emergency situations, like the pandemic. The home delivery would also ensure equitable distribution of liquor, checking spurious liquor consumption and inter-state smuggling.

Discount on liquor in Delhi

The GoM reportedly also said that there should not be any restriction on retail liquor vendors for giving discounts on alcohol, “as long as the market operates in a healthy manner”. Delhi government recently capped the discount on liquor to 25 per cent in view of crowds outside retail vends and some reported malpractices.

Delhi Govt’s Excise Police 2022-23

In June 2021, the Delhi government notified Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which allows licence holders to deliver liquor booked through an app or a website at the doorstep of the buyers. The liquor vendors that are willing to do home delivery service could apply for an L-13 license from the Delhi government. However, no delivery could be made to any hostel, office, or institution.

How home delivery of liquor will be done in Delhi

According to a proposal by the Excise department, the home delivery may be done by empanelled intermediaries who will collect the liquor from respective retail vend and deliver it to respective localities through ordering by the chosen empanelled agency to do home delivery, NDTV reported.

Delhi government’s excise department will frame detailed terms and references for the grant of L-13 licence after approval of the home delivery proposal by the Cabinet, said the document official document quoted in the report.

The Excise department will study various models adopted by other states, and the chosen empanelled agencies will hold L-13/ L-13 F license enabling such entities to do home delivery.

Earlier, the Delhi government’s Law Department had pointed out that in absence of any enabling provision, home delivery of liquor by an intermediary, except a licensee, is impermissible.

However, the excise department has reportedly said that it will ensure no violation of the provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and terms and conditions framed under the L-13 license.