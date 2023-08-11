Home

Delhi Horror: 11-Yr-Old Boy Strangled To Death By Family Friend, Body Stuffed In Bed Box In Inderpuri

A senior official said the suspect, identified as Pooja, a friend of the victim's parents-- came to her house on Thursday when the boy was home alone and murdered him.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: A grisly murder has come to the fore from west Delhi’s Inderpuri area where an 11-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death by a woman. The accused stuffed the child’s body in a bed box at his house after committing the vile act, police said on Friday.

Giving details, a senior official said the suspect, identified as Pooja, a friend of the victim’s parents– came to her house on Thursday when the boy was home alone and murdered him.

The matter came to light after the boy’s teacher called his mother and informed her that the boy did not come to his class, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer told news agency PTI. The officer added that the police received information about the boy death at around 8: 30 PM on late Thursday evening.

“On Thursday around 8.30 pm, police received information from BLK Hospital about a boy who was brought dead to the hospital and had strangulation marks on his neck,” the DCP said, adding that initial investigations have revealed that known to the boy’s family and had even visited their house in the past. However, she was involved in some sort of feud with the child’s parents.

In her statement to the police, the slain child’s mother said: ”

“I was returning home from my office when I received a call from my son’s teacher that he did not come to the class. When I reached the home, I found it was locked from the outside. I opened the lock, went inside and saw that the whole house was ransacked and some items were lying on the bed.”

The woman searched the house for her son and noticed that the mattress on the bed was not in place. When she opened the bed box, she found her son lying lifeless inside it, police said.

She rushed her son to the hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

According to police, the boy’s parents Jitender and Neelu had been living separately for some time. Pooja came to the woman’s house when she was not there. She stayed there for a while and left after some time.

Neelu, in her statement, said, “I called my husband and informed him about it. Meanwhile, he received a call from a woman who threatened him.”

A murder case has been registered at Inderpuri police station and the body has been sent to RML Hospital for post-mortem, the DCP said.

He added that multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at Pooja’s possible hideouts.

(With PTI inputs)

