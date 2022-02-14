New Delhi: Crime against women continues unabated in the nation’s capital. In a horrible such incident, an 87-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Delhi’s Tilak Nigar on Sunday, reported the NDTV. Police have registered a case and an investigation is on.Also Read - Spanish Boy, 15, Shoots Family Dead Over Using Wi-Fi; Stays With Bodies Inside House For 3 Days

The victim reportedly lives with her 65-year-old daughter. The family claims that an unknown person entered the house on Sunday afternoon when the daughter had gone for a walk. He entered the house around 12.30 pm, raped the woman, and left before 1.30 pm, alleged the survivor's family. According to family members, the clothes of the survivor were torn and she was bleeding when the daughter got back home.

However, Delhi Police said the daughter had filed a complaint about the theft of a mobile phone, and a theft case had been filed. "On 13.02.22, a written complaint of theft of mobile phone from a house in Tilak Nagar was received from the daughter of a senior citizen, after which FIR under relevant sections was promptly registered," Delhi Police said on its official Twitter handle.

Later on Monday, the daughter alleged that her mother had been sexually assaulted too, police said. Relevant sections have been added to the FIR and the investigation is on. Police also said they are also providing counseling and all other necessary assistance to the survivor, NDTV report added.