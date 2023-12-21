Home

Delhi HORROR: 9-Yo Abducted, Raped And Killed By Landlord, Body Found In Water Canal After 9 Days

A nine-year-old girl was abducted, raped, and murdered by her 52-year-old landlord Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi on December 12. The body of slain child was recovered from a water plant on Thursday.

Delhi Rape: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped, and murdered by her 52-year-old landlord in Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi, officials said, adding that the gruesome crime took place on December 12 and the body of the victim was recovered by the police on Thursday from a water plant.

Giving details a senior police official said that on December 12, the accused had lured the minor girl on the pretext of giving her a ride in his car while she was playing outside her residence. The accused abducted the victim, took her to an isolated spot, where he raped her and strangled her to death and later dumped her body in a canal in Swaroop Nagar on the outskirts of Delhi.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police recovered the body of the child near a water plant, the official said.

“We recovered the body on Thursday. Our teams along with six divers were searching for the girl’s body. On Thursday, we recovered the body from near the Haidarpur water plant,” the officer said.

The body was taken into custody and sent for autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of death, police said.

“The girl was allegedly abducted, raped and then strangled to death by her 52-year-old landlord, who dumped her body in a canal in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar. According to the investigators, the accused then took her to an isolated area where he allegedly raped her in his car,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

“To hide his crime, he strangled the girl and then dumped her body in the Munak Canal around 6.30 pm,” they said.

According to the police, the accused met with an accident later on December 15 when he was going to some place on his scooter and was admitted at a hospital in Rohini.

The accused was unfit for statement due to multiple fractures but later confessed the crime, they said.

It came to the fore during investigation that the accused had disclosed about the act to his family members on December 15, police said, adding that the man has been booked for murder and other relevant sections of the law and further probe in the case is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

