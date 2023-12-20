Home

Delhi Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped And Killed; Body Allegedly Dumped In Canal

In a case of extreme horror, a nine-year-old girl was abducted, raped and then killed in North Delhi; her body was allegedly dumped in the Munak Canal and divers have been deployed to search for the remains.

New Delhi: Rape cases have become very common and unfortunately, women across all ages face this heinous crime. In an extremely shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl was abducted by her landlord who raped her and then killed her; after killing the little girl, the landlord threw her body in a canal. The girl lived with her parents and two brothers in a rented house and on the afternoon of Dec 12, the girl went missing. At around 8:30 PM, a police complaint was filed at the Sawroop Nagar Police Station after which an FIR was filed under IPC Section 363 (Punishment for Kidnapping) and investigation was taken up. Know all about the case..

Landlord Rapes 9-Year-Old Girl, Kills Her Later

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh, “He (the landlord) became the last person who saw the girl and our prime suspect. When we showed the footage to the parents, they identified him as their landlord and on December 15, we visited his house.” On reaching the landlord’s house, the police weas informed that he had met with an accident, was admitted in the ICU and was ‘unfit for statement at the time’. On December 17, when the accused was in the state to make a statement, he revealed that he had first raped the minor girl and then killed her.

The officer revealed, “He said he took her in his car on December 12 and raped her inside the car itself. He then got scared and decided to kill her. After killing her, he said he threw her body in the Munak canal.” After the statement, IPC Sections 364 (Kidnap In Order To Commit Murder), 302 (Murder) and 201 (Destruction of Evidence) and POCSO Act were added to the original FIR.

Team Of Divers Looking For Mortal Remains

The accused, identified as Sanjeev Rana, later dumped her body in the Munak canal. A team of divers has been brought in to trace the victim’s body, police said. Since December 17, five divers have been deployed to search for the girl’s body in the canal and a separate team has been formed to check the accused’s travel route on the day of the abduction. A team of divers from Khajuri is being brought in and the search for the victim’s body is on, DCP said.

Suo Moto Cognisance Taken By Delhi Commission Of Women

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo moto cognisance in the case of abduction and alleged rape and murder of 9-year-old minor girl who went missing since December 12 from Swaroop Nagar. In a letter dated December 19, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports stating that a 9-year-old girl was missing since December 12 from Swaroop Nagar. It has been reported that the family’s landlord allegedly abducted, raped and killed the minor girl. It has been stated that the accused later dumped her body in the Munak canal. This is a very serious matter.

DCW Chairperson further demanded a copy of FIR registered in the matter.” Details of the accused arrested in the matter. If no accused has been arrested, please provide reasons for the same. Whether the body of the girl has been recovered. If no, please provide reasons for the same. Detailed Action Taken Report in the matter,” the Chairperson demanded in the letter. She further added considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission by December 22, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.